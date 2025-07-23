Firefighters called after sky lantern lands in tree and causes blaze in Northamptonshire village
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to Cogenhoe around 10pm on Tuesday July 22.
NFRS said a tree had been set alight by a sky lantern that had landed in it.
A NFRS spokesman said: “Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread any further and was out on the arrival of the crew from Moulton.”
Following the incident, the fire service has issued a warning about sky lanterns, especially as the countryside is very dry.
The spokesman added: "A lit lantern landing on the ground has the potential to cause wildfires that spread quickly, and out of control, putting communities and our crews at risk.
“As well as the fire risk to land, property and people as they can land anywhere, lanterns are a danger to wildlife, a hazard to aviation and litter our county.”
Residents are encouraged to consider the risk before lighting a sky lantern.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.