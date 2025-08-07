Firefighters have been called to a blaze on the Finedon Road Industrial Estate in Wellingborough.

Crews are at the scene today (Thursday, August 7) with people being urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a waste management centre on Finedon Road Industrial Estate in Wellingborough shortly before 12.30pm today.

"There are currently five fire crews and a water bowser at the scene putting out the fire.

"Nielson Road is closed, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed while we respond to the incident.

"There have been no reported injuries.”