Fire crews called to Rushden blazes in the same spot twice in two days
Crews were first called to reports of a fire in an area off Washbrook Road at about 2.45am on Friday (July 4).
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters from Rushden station arrived to find a small quantity of wood and rubbish on fire, which they used wildfire backpacks to extinguish.
"The crew then dampened down the remaining hotspots before returning to their station shortly after 3am.
"Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was then called to the same location the next day (July 5) at around 10.15pm in the evening.
"Two crews from Wellingborough and Irthlingborough arrived at the scene to find a quantity of shrubs and one e-scooter on fire.
"Firefighters used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire, before damping down any hotspots and returning to their stations shortly before 11pm.”
The spokesman said both fires were believed to have been started deliberately, but added: “It is not known whether the fires are connected.”
