Family rescued from car at Phoenix Parkway as Corby was deluged with flooding last night
The entire town experienced the most widespread flooding for several decades as strong winds and driving rain overwhelmed brooks, streams and storm drains.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have this morning confirmed they received 28 calls to their control room regarding flooding in Corby and Rothwell between 4pm and 8.15pm during the worst of the weather.
Twenty-three of those calls were received from Corby, including three incidents which fire crews attended.
Just before 7:40pm the brigade was called to reports of a car stuck in flood water on Phoenix Parkway in Corby.
The crew from Corby attended the incident and rescued two adults and two children from the car and led them to dry land.
Firefighters also attended two further incidents in Corby and two in Rothwell and gave advice.
This morning the clean-up has begun with Oakley Road at Lidl and under the railway bridge near Tresham College still blocked with flood water and abandoned cars. Hazel Leys Academy is closed as well as CE Academy Forest Gate. Danesholme Juniors is partly closed.
Several homes were also flooded.
Our reporters are out in the town this morning and will have more reports on the clear-up later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.