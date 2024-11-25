Family rescued from car at Phoenix Parkway as Corby was deluged with flooding last night

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire crews rescued a family including two children as Storm Bert wrought havoc on Corby last night (Sunday, November 24).

The entire town experienced the most widespread flooding for several decades as strong winds and driving rain overwhelmed brooks, streams and storm drains.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have this morning confirmed they received 28 calls to their control room regarding flooding in Corby and Rothwell between 4pm and 8.15pm during the worst of the weather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twenty-three of those calls were received from Corby, including three incidents which fire crews attended.

The BP Fourways roundabout in Corby as flooding hits the town. Image: SubmittedThe BP Fourways roundabout in Corby as flooding hits the town. Image: Submitted
The BP Fourways roundabout in Corby as flooding hits the town. Image: Submitted

Just before 7:40pm the brigade was called to reports of a car stuck in flood water on Phoenix Parkway in Corby.

The crew from Corby attended the incident and rescued two adults and two children from the car and led them to dry land.

Firefighters also attended two further incidents in Corby and two in Rothwell and gave advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning the clean-up has begun with Oakley Road at Lidl and under the railway bridge near Tresham College still blocked with flood water and abandoned cars. Hazel Leys Academy is closed as well as CE Academy Forest Gate. Danesholme Juniors is partly closed.

Several homes were also flooded.

Our reporters are out in the town this morning and will have more reports on the clear-up later.

Related topics:Storm BertCorbyRothwellLidl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice