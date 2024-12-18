Emergency services called to A6 crash involving Tesla and Vauxhall vehicles near Rushden
Police and paramedics were called to a collision on the A6 near Rushden yesterday (Tuesday).
They were called out to assist following an incident on the A6 just past Avenue Road at 4.20pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police: “This happened just before 4.20pm yesterday in Bedford Road near the Benford garage when a grey Tesla was in collision with a blue Vauxhall.
"No-one sustained any life-threatening injuries thankfully, but paramedics were on scene to treat people.”
The incident led to some traffic disruption in the area.
