Emergency services called after motorcyclist injured in London Road, Wellingborough
Emergency services were called to an incident involving a motorbike on one of the main routes into Wellingborough today (Wednesday).
Police say they were called to the incident in London Road at about 11.15am today (October 2).
A force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A male rider suffered injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
"EMAS were in attendance and he has been taken to KGH.”
Eyewitnesses reported the road being ‘blocked’ with police cars and ambulances, and advised others to avoid the area.
