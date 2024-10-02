Emergency services called after motorcyclist injured in London Road, Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a motorbike on one of the main routes into Wellingborough today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they were called to the incident in London Road at about 11.15am today (October 2).

A force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A male rider suffered injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

"EMAS were in attendance and he has been taken to KGH.”

Eyewitnesses reported the road being ‘blocked’ with police cars and ambulances, and advised others to avoid the area.