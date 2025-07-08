Emergency services called after car ends up on its side on road near Rushden tip

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Emergency services were called after a car ended up on its side in Rushden.

The single vehicle collision which took place in Pegasus Way was reported to police at 7.35am yesterday (Monday, July 7).

Eyewitnesses reported traffic having to divert away from the area, which is just off the Northampton Road roundabout which leads to Rushden household waste recycling centre.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It involved the driver of a blue Citroen Twingo which ended up on its side in the road.”

Pegasus Way in Rushden

The spokesman added that while the female driver was initially stuck in the vehicle, it is not thought there were any injuries.

The fire service were also in attendance as well as East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Police say the road was re-opened by 8.45am.

