E-scooter rider seriously injured in Corby after fall

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 14:13 BST
A man was discovered lying in a Corby road after apparently falling from an e-scooter.

The road was left closed yesterday evening (Saturday, August 9) following the incident in Cottingham Road, close to bus stop near Diamond Drive.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen from the scooter and landed in the road at about 5.30pm.

Witnesses are now being sought.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The man was found in Cottingham Road last night. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The man was found in Cottingham Road last night. Image: Google

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000468033 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:CorbyNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice