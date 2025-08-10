E-scooter rider seriously injured in Corby after fall

A man was discovered lying in a Corby road after apparently falling from an e-scooter.

The road was left closed yesterday evening (Saturday, August 9) following the incident in Cottingham Road, close to bus stop near Diamond Drive.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen from the scooter and landed in the road at about 5.30pm.

Witnesses are now being sought.

The man was found in Cottingham Road last night. Image: Google

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000468033 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.