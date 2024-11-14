Crews called to tackle fire at property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:54 GMT
An investigation is due to take place to determine the cause of a fire in Finedon.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon shortly before 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

A spokesman for NFRS told the Northants Telegraph: “Crews arrived and discovered a fire on the first floor at the back of the property.

"Three crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and isolated the gas and electrics.

Fire crews were called to a property fire in Finedon yesterday (Wednesday)Fire crews were called to a property fire in Finedon yesterday (Wednesday)
Fire crews were called to a property fire in Finedon yesterday (Wednesday)

"A fire investigation is due to take place to determine the cause.”

Eyewitnesses reported several fire engines at the scene and delays for drivers in the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.

