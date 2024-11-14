Crews called to tackle fire at property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon shortly before 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).
A spokesman for NFRS told the Northants Telegraph: “Crews arrived and discovered a fire on the first floor at the back of the property.
"Three crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and isolated the gas and electrics.
"A fire investigation is due to take place to determine the cause.”
Eyewitnesses reported several fire engines at the scene and delays for drivers in the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.