Crews called to tackle fire at property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is due to take place to determine the cause of a fire in Finedon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a property in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon shortly before 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

A spokesman for NFRS told the Northants Telegraph: “Crews arrived and discovered a fire on the first floor at the back of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and isolated the gas and electrics.

Fire crews were called to a property fire in Finedon yesterday (Wednesday)

"A fire investigation is due to take place to determine the cause.”

Eyewitnesses reported several fire engines at the scene and delays for drivers in the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.