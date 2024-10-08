Crews called to car on fire in A6 layby in Rushden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue was called to reports of a car on fire on the A6 in Rushden shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 7).
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to discover a car on fire in a layby.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and ensure it didn’t spread.
"The fire was extinguished just after 6pm and crews remained to dampen down the scene.”
The spokesman said the road was re-opened and the crews left the scene with the police at 6.30pm.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.