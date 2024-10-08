Crews called to car on fire in A6 layby in Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:43 BST
Firefighters were called out following a car ablaze in a layby on the A6.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue was called to reports of a car on fire on the A6 in Rushden shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 7).

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to discover a car on fire in a layby.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and ensure it didn’t spread.

Crews were called out to a car fire on the A6 in Rushden yesterday (Monday)
Crews were called out to a car fire on the A6 in Rushden yesterday (Monday)

"The fire was extinguished just after 6pm and crews remained to dampen down the scene.”

The spokesman said the road was re-opened and the crews left the scene with the police at 6.30pm.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

