Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called out following a car ablaze in a layby on the A6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue was called to reports of a car on fire on the A6 in Rushden shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 7).

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to discover a car on fire in a layby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and ensure it didn’t spread.

Crews were called out to a car fire on the A6 in Rushden yesterday (Monday)

"The fire was extinguished just after 6pm and crews remained to dampen down the scene.”

The spokesman said the road was re-opened and the crews left the scene with the police at 6.30pm.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.