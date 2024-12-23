Crash at top of Rockingham Hill on the A6003 causing tailbacks in Corby

By Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:31 GMT
Police are on the scene of a crash on a major route in Corby.

Officers are at the A6003 near the entrance to Rockingham Castle Great Park where two cars have been involved in a shunt this afternoon (Monday, December 23).

Traffic is queuing for a short distance in both directions as the southbound carriageway is blocked.

It’s not believed there are any serious injuries.

Traffic in the area has been heavy all day as last-minute shoppers stock up for the festive period.

