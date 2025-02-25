Cost of damage caused after equipment set on fire at Higham Ferrers play area believed to be £3,000

Police are appealing for witnesses after play equipment was set on fire in Higham Ferrers.

Firefighters from Rushden were called out to the play area in Saffron Road earlier this month following reports of a blaze.

A rope swing is believed to have been set alight deliberately.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We have received a report of criminal damage at the play area in Saffron Road, Higham Ferrers, which occurred sometime between 10pm and midnight on Friday, February 14.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Higham Ferrers (Credit: Rushden Fire Station)

"Damage is estimated at about £3,000.”

Posting on their Facebook page the day after the incident, Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “We are deeply saddened to find that this has happened again.

"We know that piece was extremely popular.”

The council said staff attended the site following the fire to remove the rope swing as it was not safe to be left.

They are urging anyone with any information or footage of the incident to report it to police on 101 and they thanked Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support on the night.

A post on the Rushden Fire Station Facebook page following the incident said: “On call crew attended yet more play equipment on fire in Higham.

"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire, but children won’t be able to use this today.

"Please stop setting children’s play equipment on fire.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 25000092450.