Corby road temporarily blocked after two-vehicle crash
A Corby road faced was blocked temporarily yesterday afternoon while officers attended a car accident.
Two vehicles crashed close to the junction of Oakely Road and Cecil Drive / Burghley Drive at 2.45pm yesterday (Thursday, November 21).
There was a temporary obstruction while officers cleared the damaged vehicles, causing tailbacks.
The traffic was cleared at about 5.30pm.
Separately, a concern for a missing person led to a police helicopter being flown over the Oakley Vale area from 6.20pm. The person was found safe at about 9.30pm.
