Corby road closed due to collision with drivers urged to avoid the area
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area following a collision in Corby today (Thursday, July 10).
Cottingham Road is closed from the bottom of the Elizabeth Street roundabout to just past The Cons Club due to the incident.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision in Cottingham Road, Corby.
"The road is closed from the bottom of the Elizabeth Street roundabout to just past The Cons Club.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.”
