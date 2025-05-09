Corby man helps warn elderly residents as street evacuated by fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local man helped bring local residents to safety during a fire on the Beanfield estate this afternoon.

Stuart Rowan was still in his work suit when he came across an elderly man trying to extinguish a large blaze with a hosepipe next to sheds between Granby Close and Gunthorpe Place.

Because of his work as a fabricator he was already well aware of the dangers.

He warned the man that the cylinders may blow up and helped the residents to move away from the scene before fire crews arrived.

Stuart Rowan of Corby helped at the scene of a Corby fire this afternoon. Image: NW

Stuart, who works at ADS Laser, said: “As I walked round I saw a man trying to put out a fire on his fence with a hosepipe.

"I could see a gas bottle and it looked like oxyacetylene. He told me there were other bottles of gas near the shed. I just told him he had to get everyone away. The whole street could have blown up.

"I’ve seen one go before and they can go at any time.”

The fire brigade had already been called and Stuart went round to the front of the house to let them know of the potential danger.

Fire crews are still on the scene in Gunthorpe Place, Corby. Image: NW

The entire street was then evacuated.

Some residents are still out of their homes while the canisters are cooled with water.

Station Commander Chris Stephenson said that his crew was called at about 2.15pm this afternoon (Friday, May 9).

"Our crews quickly established cylinders were involved so additional fire appliances were called to the scene.”

Two crews from Corby and one from Kettering arrived and managed to evacuate residents, containing the fire to sheds and protecting properties.

"I’d like to thank the local residents who have been incredibly understanding,” said Station Commander Stephenson.

People are being warned to keep windows and doors closed until the the remaining smoke has dispersed. Thankfully there were no injuries.