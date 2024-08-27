Corby fire investigation underway after The Talisman pub destroyed by blaze
Flames were seen coming from the roof of The Talisman on Corby’s Danesholme estate just before 8pm with at least four crews attending the incident.
It took firefighters two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the blaze and investigators will be back on site to determine the cause of the fire.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “NFRS was called to reports of a fire at a derelict pub on the Danesholme estate in Corby yesterday (August 26) shortly before 8pm.
“On arrival, crews discovered smoke issuing from the two-storey property on Boden Close, with fire breaking through into the roof space. Firefighters used hose reel jets to start putting the fire out and conducted thermal scans of the building.
“By 10.30pm, the fire had been extinguished, but there was substantial damage to the roof and inside the premises.
“All crews had returned to their stations by 12.30am, where the scene was left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.
“The Fire Service will return to the scene this morning to try and determine a cause of the fire.”
