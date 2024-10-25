Corby A6003 crash update – man and woman in their 70s being treated for serious injuries after road collision
Witnesses are being sought by police after two people were seriously injured following a collision on the A6003, Uppingham Road in Corby.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “At about 2.20pm yesterday (Thursday, October 24), the driver of a blue Vauxhall Astra car and the driver of a silver Hyundai Ioniq 4x4 vehicle were in collision.
“The driver and passenger of the Vauxhall Astra car – a man and woman in their 70s – were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”
Northants Fire and Rescue Service, the air ambulance, and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were on the scene yesterday afternoon.
Those with any information are asked to email [email protected] or to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
When doing so, people should quote the incident number 24000635824 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
