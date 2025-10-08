Care home residents evacuated due to smoke from Higham Ferrers fire

Some care home residents had to be evacuated temporarily due to smoke from a fire in Higham Ferrers.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a shed and fence on fire at a domestic property in Kings Avenue in the town just before 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 7).

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews from Rushden and Wellingborough used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire in Kings Avenue and dampen down hotspots.

"Some people living in a care home nearby had to be evacuated temporarily due to smoke in the area and were allowed to return just after 11.30pm.”

The spokesman added that it’s believed the cause of the fire was accidental.