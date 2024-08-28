BMW driver runs off after crashing into Kettering bungalow leaving a fence and wall demolished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver who ploughed through two fences and into a Kettering home ran away from the scene of the incident to evade police.

The black BMW crashed through two wooden fences, passing through one garden and into a neighbouring property on the corner of Bryant Road and Martin Road.

A man was seen on CCTV running away from the car at about 7.10pm on Sunday (August 25) towards the South End Whiteford Drive allotments.

Such was the force of the impact, the house suffered “significant damage” – with windows and walls broken.

The car smashed into a house after ploughing through a garden/National World

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We were called at about 7.10pm on Sunday, August 25, following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Martin Road, Kettering.

"A black BMW collided with a fence before hitting the brick wall of a residential property, causing significant damage.

“The male driver ran off down Martin Road towards the allotments. Despite an area search unfortunately, he was not located.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driver running away from the scene.”

Arjun Sasi manager of the nearby Premier Stores in Bryant Road was walking to work when he came across the aftermath of the crash.

He said: “Everybody was surprised but I think the residents are OK. They weren’t hurt. We looked on our CCTV and saw the man running down the road.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 24000507718.