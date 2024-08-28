Arson ruled out as cause of Drill Hall Court fire that led to death of man in Kettering

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
A forensic port mortem will be carried out on the body of a man who died in a fire at a flat in Kettering on Monday night (August 26).

The death of the man in his 40s trigged a joint police and fire service investigation into the blaze in the first floor flat in Drill Hall Court, close to Kettering Railway Station.

Emergency services had been called to the block of five flats overlooking Northfield Avenue at about 9.30pm on Monday, August 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police cordoned off the area, including the car park, to allow specialist teams to forensically examine the area in and around the block of flats.

Drill Hall Court Kettering - fire and police investigate the death of a man/National World

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We can confirm that we don’t believe the fire was started deliberately and will be preparing a report for the coroner. A forensic post-mortem will be taking place tomorrow.”

