A14 closed between Kettering and Thrapston after medical emergency involving horse and trapped woman

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 14:38 BST
The A14 eastbound has been closed to traffic between Kettering and Thrapston after ‘medical emergency’ involving a horse.

An emergency vet is currently on the scene between junctions 11 and 12 – the A510 turn for Finedon and Cranford and the A6116 Islip.

Northants Police were called just before midday today (October 29) to the incident involving the horse travelling in a horsebox.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a request for urgent assistance shortly before midday today (Tuesday, October 29), after a horse, travelling in a horsebox, had become distressed on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 11 and 12, trapping its owner inside the horsebox.

Traffic alert/National Worldplaceholder image
Traffic alert/National World

"Officers remain at the scene and the road is currently closed, while the horse receives medical care from a local veterinary practice. The woman has released from the horsebox unharmed.”

National Highways has said they expect a return to ‘normal’ traffic conditions between 3.45pm and 4pm today.

