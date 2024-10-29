The A14 eastbound has been closed to traffic between Kettering and Thrapston after ‘medical emergency’ involving a horse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emergency vet is currently on the scene between junctions 11 and 12 – the A510 turn for Finedon and Cranford and the A6116 Islip.

Northants Police were called just before midday today (October 29) to the incident involving the horse travelling in a horsebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a request for urgent assistance shortly before midday today (Tuesday, October 29), after a horse, travelling in a horsebox, had become distressed on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 11 and 12, trapping its owner inside the horsebox.

Traffic alert/National World

"Officers remain at the scene and the road is currently closed, while the horse receives medical care from a local veterinary practice. The woman has released from the horsebox unharmed.”

National Highways has said they expect a return to ‘normal’ traffic conditions between 3.45pm and 4pm today.