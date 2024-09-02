Elm Bank care home resident becomes ‘Resident Head Housekeeper'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Resident Christine, at Elm Bank care home in Kettering was very pleased to be announced as the homes ‘Resident Head Housekeeper'.

Elm Bank care home always encourages its residents to enjoy meaningful life enriching activities that allow residents to be the best they can and enjoy life to the fullest. Resident Christine has always had a love of housekeeping prior to moving in to Elm Bank, and since Christine’s arrival her passion of keeping the place tidy has blossomed. Christine has cleaned and tidy every day since her arrival, making the place so homely for all.

Resident Christine said: “I have always loved housekeeping, I enjoy keeping the place nice and tidy, I used to work in the hotel industry and to be able to keep this up is lovely. I can certainly teach the younger ones how it is done, I love helping and it keeps me busy, I am very honoured to have been given this position.”

General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “Our residents are always encouraged to keep their passions alive, and we do all we can in the home to ensure that we facilitate this as much as possible. Here at Elm Bank we know our residents well, and if they have hobbies and interests that were once dear to them or still are then we will go out of our way to ensure they are able to keep these up when coming to live at Elm Bank, it is like one big family, staff and residents working together to make a beautiful home.”

Christine proudly seated after been given the position of Resident Head Housekeeper

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.