Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary of a Northampton home to get in touch.

Between 5.30pm and 9.20pm on Saturday, November 3, a flat in North Holme Court, Thorplands, was broken into, with numerous electronic items taken, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Anyone who may have seen anything or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.