Electric bike rider, 18, seriously injured after collision with Mini in Corby

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old electric bike rider was seriously injured in a collision in Corby on Saturday (July 2).

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Oakley Road at around 4.25pm, near to the junction with Cecil Drive.

Officers believe the blue electric off-road motorcycle mounted the pavement and collided with a silver Mini One, which was stationary at the time.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “The teenager, who is from Corby, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to University Hospital Coventry. The driver and passenger of the Mini were not injured.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the motorcycle prior to the incident.”