Eight appliances at scene of Cransley fire

Eight fire appliances are at the scene of a blaze in a field near Kettering.

Firefighters are currently tackling the incident in Northfield Road, Cransley, and are expected to be there for some time.

The cause of the incident is not yet known with smoke visible across the area.

The Cransley fire. Credit: Angela Simpson

Firefighters are also currently in Tower Hill Road, Corby, tackling a blaze which involves a hedgerow and grass.