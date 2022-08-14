Eight appliances at scene of Cransley fire

Eight fire appliances are at the scene of a blaze in a field near Kettering.
Firefighters are currently tackling the incident in Northfield Road, Cransley, and are expected to be there for some time.
The cause of the incident is not yet known with smoke visible across the area.
Firefighters are also currently in Tower Hill Road, Corby, tackling a blaze which involves a hedgerow and grass.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Residents in both local areas are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we deal with these incidents.”