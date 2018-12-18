East Northants leisure provider supports nationwide campaign to protect public services

A nationwide campaign in support of public leisure and culture services is being backed by East Northamptonshire Council.

Community Leisure UK, the association of charitable trusts and social enterprises – formerly known as Sporta – launched the campaign to support the retention and development of public leisure and culture facilities and services across the country.

Freedom Leisure, which operates three leisure facilities on behalf of East Northamptonshire Council, is backing this initiative.

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure, said: "We have a strong passion to develop our services to be the best they can be, and most importantly inclusive and supportive of every person in and around East Northants, and while it’s a challenge in the current economic climate, it’s one we’re committed to.

"With Community Leisure UK also working on our behalf, along with government, health, and other key partners all on board – together we can protect precious local community services and ensure their futures, as genuine, not-for-profit organisations are strong – with the best interest of the people of East Northamptonshire always at their heart."

Freedom Leisure and the council will work together to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of residents, by implementing the trust model, which focuses on the cross-subsidy of services and individuals to ensure the future of leisure services across the country.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, said: "East Northamptonshire Council and Freedom Leisure are committed to providing high-quality leisure services for our residents, which encourage them to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

"We will continue work together to support this model to ensure the future of these services for our community."