East Northants Council appoints new deputy leader

East Northamptonshire Council has elected Cllr David Jenney as its new deputy leader.

The position became vacant following the sad passing of former deputy leader and councillor Glenn Harwood MBE last November.

At a full council meeting on January 29, Cllr Jenney was nominated and voted in by fellow councillors as deputy leader.

Cllr Jenney said: “I came into local government to help improve the lives of people living and working in East Northamptonshire.

“Although Glenn will undoubtedly be a tough act to follow, I am delighted my colleagues have put their trust in me by selecting me for this role.”

Council leader Steven North added: “During his time at East Northamptonshire Council, David has demonstrated great passion for improving the lives of those living and working in the district.

“I have no doubt he will bring this drive and enthusiasm to the position of deputy leader and will play a key role in delivering a stronger and even more effective district council.”

Cllr Jenney will carry out the role of the leader where the leader is absent or is unable to perform the role.

He will continue to represent the Rushden Bates ward and will remain a representative on the policy and resources, planning policy and joint standards complaints committees, finance sub, Rushden SUE board and chair of joint planning committee.