Earls Barton development site manager named as one of the best in the country for quality

A senior site manager at David Wilson Homes’ The Wickets development in Earls Barton has won a top national award for the quality of homes he is building.

John Nicholson (53) has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC), marking him down as one of the very best in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards in total this year. This is the 19th year in a row that Barratt Developments site managers have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder.

DWSM - 29062306 - Pride in the Job winner John Nicholson

John, who joined David Wilson Homes seven years ago, has claimed his first Pride in the Job Quality Award, but wants to keep improving to ensure he wins again in the future.

He said: “It feels great to be recognised for the hard work I do. I’ve been nominated for the past few years, but this is the first time I have broken through.

“I take immense pride in my job and love helping people find their dream home. From breaking the ground on a new build, to handing over the keys and beyond. I have a 100 per cent customer satisfaction rate, which is something I work tirelessly to keep in everything I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving what we have at The Wickets isn’t just a solo effort, and I have to say a huge thank you to my fantastic site team. In particular, Josh Newington, Alan Pink and Kevin McBride who go above and beyond to make sure every day runs as smoothly as possible. Here’s to next year!”

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.