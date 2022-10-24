E-scooter rider dies following freak crash at pedestrian crossing in Northampton

Police say an e-scooter rider sadly died in hospital the day after suffering serious injuries in a freak crash in Northampton.

The man in his 30s is believed to have been standing at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a falling metal pole following a collision involving a silver Renault Clio, which veered off the road near Sixfields stadium on Thursday night (October 20).

Crash investigators say the victim was waiting to cross Edgar Mobbs Way at around 10.55pm when the Renault crossed the carriageway after the roundabout outside the football ground and collided with the pole, which was part of the crossing.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a crash at Sixfields, Northampton, on Thursday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “The post struck the e-scooter rider on the head causing him serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly died on Friday.

“The driver, a woman in her late teens, was uninjured while three passengers in the car — a man in his 20s and two women in their late teens — suffered minor injuries.”

It is understood to be the 37th fatality on Northamptonshire’s roads so far this year.