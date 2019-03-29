Dumping rubbish proves costly for Corby fly-tipper

A Corby man has been ordered to pay almost £750 after fly-tipping bags of rubbish.

Mark Griffiths, 44, admitted failing to control his waste at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week.

The fly-tipped waste.

Bags of the Corby man’s waste were found dumped in Grange Road, Geddington, in October 2017.

Griffiths, of Scotter Walk, was ordered to pay a total of £745.84 - a £150 fine, costs of £565.84 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council which covers Geddington, said: “Fly-tipping not only blights neighbourhoods but costs time and money to remove it – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.

“I would urge anyone who spots fly-tippers to report it to the council on 01536 410333 or online at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping.”