Dumping rubbish proves costly for Corby fly-tipper

A Corby man has been ordered to pay almost £750 after fly-tipping bags of rubbish.
Mark Griffiths, 44, admitted failing to control his waste at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week.
Bags of the Corby man’s waste were found dumped in Grange Road, Geddington, in October 2017.
Griffiths, of Scotter Walk, was ordered to pay a total of £745.84 - a £150 fine, costs of £565.84 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council which covers Geddington, said: “Fly-tipping not only blights neighbourhoods but costs time and money to remove it – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.
“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.
“I would urge anyone who spots fly-tippers to report it to the council on 01536 410333 or online at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping.”