A woman was taken to hospital following a crash which closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Sunday (October 30).

The injured woman’s Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Land Rover towing a horse box near Broughton at around 1.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the horse box overturned but the animal was “okay after being calmed down”.

