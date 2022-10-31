News you can trust since 1897
Driver taken to hospital as crash closes A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Animal uninjured after horse box overturns

By Kevin Nicholls
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 12:34pm

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash which closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Sunday (October 30).

The injured woman’s Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Land Rover towing a horse box near Broughton at around 1.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the horse box overturned but the animal was “okay after being calmed down”.

A spokesman added: “The Fiesta driver was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

