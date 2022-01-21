Driver taken to hospital after Kettering roundabout crash

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:45 am

An Audi driver was taken to hospital after a crash at a roundabout near Kettering late last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the roundabout junction where the A43 meets the A6003 after the incident at about 11.25pm.

Police said a black Audi A3 S line left the road but they do not yet know how the incident happened.

Police are investigating.

The driver, a man in his 20s from Essex, was taken to Kettering General Hospital but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A police spokesman said :"2Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 566 of 20/01/22."

