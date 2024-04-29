Driver seriously injured after car crashes into tree near Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver in his 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a tree on the road between Chelveston and Higham Ferrers.

The crash took place at shortly before 4.15pm on Saturday, April 27 when a blue Ford Fiesta left the B645.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the B645 Chelveston Road in Higham Ferrers

“Shortly before 4.15pm on Saturday, April 27, the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta has left the road for reasons unknown and collided with a tree.

“As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.