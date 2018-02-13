Dramatic performance in support of Rushden-based children’s charity

Tickets are available for a performance in support of a Rushden-based children’s charity.

Spurgeons supports some of the country’s most vulnerable children and families, with the aim of providing long-lasting solutions to issues including poverty, abuse problems, offending and other social issues.

While it is a national charity, it has its headquarters in Rushden.

And to help support its work, a charity performance of ‘Farndale Avenue - Macbeth’ is taking place at the Sharnbrook Mill Theatre on Monday, March 12.

The play is a comedy about a Townswomens Guild amateur dramatics group putting on a performance of Macbeth and everything that can go wrong, seems to.

A description of the play says: “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society ladies mount yet another assault on the classics with a startlingly original production of Macbeth staged to get them to the Welwyn Garden City Finals.

“Under the carefully mascara’d eye of adjudicator George Peach, all events conspire hilariously against them.’

Tickets are £11 each and the price includes a glass of wine, or soft drink, on arrival.

They can be purchased from Sidey Design in Market Square, Higham Ferrers or from the Spurgeons offices at 74, Wellingborough Road, Rushden, or by contacting Sue Dennis from Spurgeons on 07976 811814.