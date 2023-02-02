Double Paralympian Swimming Champion Maisie Summers-Newton and the families of two late parish council members were just some of the people who attended the launch of a new development in Wollaston

Bloor Homes invited local VIPs and their families to officially open Summers Grange, named after Maisie Summers-Newton.

Two streets at the new development are also named after local people – parish councillors Mr Sumner and Mr Hollowell.

Visitors including Maisie Summers-Newton and the families of late Mr Hollowell and Mr Sumner were the first to look around Summers Grange

Summers Grange got its name after local man Ryan Waites suggested it in a competition, honouring Maisie’s accomplishments and raising money for Cancer Research too.

Jack Costello, sales director for Bloor South Midlands, said: “The launch of Summers Grange was particularly meaningful for us, as we were able to honour local people with both the name of the development and two of the street names as well.

“It was lovely to see how pleased Maisie was by the gesture.

"She spoke about how happy she is that her family will be remembered by local villagers, and that her name that has been around for generations will continue to live on.

“Likewise, both the families of Mr Hollowell and Mr Sumner were also grateful that the ceremony took place. At the launch, many people spoke highly of both these gentlemen and their contributions to the local council, their families and the village.

“And of course, they were among the first to get the opportunity to look around the two showhomes that we opened at the event too.

"The feedback from all our visitors was so positive, and we really feel welcomed already to the community and excited to be adding to and enhancing it in the years to come.”