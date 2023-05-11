News you can trust since 1897
Doors open at Taylor Wimpey’s Weldon Manor in Corby

“We expect this development to be incredibly popular, due to its ideal location and proximity to a wide variety of local amenities”

By Joanna BrayContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

House hunters will soon be able to visit the new sales centre and showhomes at Taylor Wimpey’s Weldon Manor development in Corby.

From Saturday, May 20, customers will be able to visualise what life at Weldon Manor could be like by taking a look around the three-bedroom Byford, three-bedroom Braxton and the four-bedroom Manford showhomes for the first time.

Visitors can also meet the local sales team in person and find out about the wide range of incentives available to help with their move, such as the deposit top up scheme and mortgage contribution scheme.

An artist's impression of the Manford housetypeAn artist's impression of the Manford housetype
An artist's impression of the Manford housetype
Prices start from £270,000, with a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes now available to reserve.

Olivia Peters, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to officially launch the sales centre and showhomes at Weldon Manor, we feel this development has something to offer for everyone, whether you’re a first time buyer, a growing family or looking to downsize.

“We expect this development to be incredibly popular, due to its ideal location and proximity to a wide variety of local amenities, such as Corby train station.

"If you’re interested in reserving a property here, we’d urge you to contact the sales executives to arrange an appointment.”

A typical Taylor Wimpey interiorA typical Taylor Wimpey interior
A typical Taylor Wimpey interior

Weldon Manor can be found at Priors Hall Zone 2, Corby.

To speak to the sales executives, call 01536 211093 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/corby/weldon-manor for further information.

