House hunters will soon be able to visit the new sales centre and showhomes at Taylor Wimpey’s Weldon Manor development in Corby.

From Saturday, May 20, customers will be able to visualise what life at Weldon Manor could be like by taking a look around the three-bedroom Byford, three-bedroom Braxton and the four-bedroom Manford showhomes for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also meet the local sales team in person and find out about the wide range of incentives available to help with their move, such as the deposit top up scheme and mortgage contribution scheme.

An artist's impression of the Manford housetype

Prices start from £270,000, with a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes now available to reserve.

Olivia Peters, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to officially launch the sales centre and showhomes at Weldon Manor, we feel this development has something to offer for everyone, whether you’re a first time buyer, a growing family or looking to downsize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect this development to be incredibly popular, due to its ideal location and proximity to a wide variety of local amenities, such as Corby train station.

"If you’re interested in reserving a property here, we’d urge you to contact the sales executives to arrange an appointment.”

A typical Taylor Wimpey interior

Weldon Manor can be found at Priors Hall Zone 2, Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad