Doncaster boss Grant McCann is ready for tough test at Kettering Town

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is under no illusions how tough Sunday's FA Cup second round trip to Kettering Town is going to be for his side.

The Sky Bet League Two high-flyers travel to Latimer Park for a high noon showdown, and will start the match as big favourites against a side three divisions below them.

A whopping 68 places separate the two clubs, with the Poppies sitting top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central and Rovers fourth in league two.

But McCann is well aware of the threat Kettering possess, thanks to their deserved 2-1 win at league one side Northampton Town in the first round, as well as the fact he has seen Richard Lavery's team perform in the flesh.

Indeed, Rovers scouts have been to matches to run the rule over the Poppies on three separate occasions.

Doncaster will go into the game off the back of three straight draws, with their latest a 0-0 stalemate at Carlisle United on Saturday, and McCann has made it clear they will be showing the Poppies the respect they deserve.

"This will be a normal week and we will prepare properly and diligently for the Kettering game," said McCann.

"It will be more work at the training ground, and it is a big game for us on Sunday in the FA Cup against a good Kettering team.

"I have watched them, and it will be a very tough game, but it is one we will be looking forward to when it comes along."

Doncaster are well in the mix for promotion from league two this season, and are on a six-match unbeaten run, having suffered just one defeat in their past 11 games in all competitions.

And McCann is pleased with his team's progress as they prepare to take on the Poppies.

"It's another game unbeaten in the league," said McCann after the draw at Carlisle.

"I think we have lost one in nine or 10, and I think we are in a good place, I really do.”

Kettering and Doncaster have met eight times previously in competitive football, with all the games taking place between 1998 and 2003 when Rovers dropped out of the Football League and into the Conference.

The Poppies have yet to beat the south Yorkshire side though, with four wins for Rovers and four draws.

The most recent meeting in February, 2003, saw Rovers claim a 2-0 win at Rockingham Road.