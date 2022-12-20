Funds left following the closure of a dance club have been presented to a community day centre in Desborough.

Sandra and Roy Rance recently presented a cheque for £1,500 to Vic Cosgrove, a trustee of Marlow House in Desborough and Kirsty Youngman, the centre manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welland Park Dance club in Market Harborough, which had been in existence for many years, has closed and the remaining funds were divided between the committee members to donate to their chosen charity.

Dancers donate to Marlow House

Mary McKay, the leader of the group who has lived in Desborough all her life, gave her share to Marlow House along with Sandra and Roy.

Marlow House is a community day centre open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday for people from Desborough and surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a warm, friendly and safe environment, nutritious home cooked meals and refreshments.

A programme of activities, entertainment and access to a wide range of support services is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If transport is a problem, you can be picked up and taken home in a fully accessible vehicle.

There is also a purpose built bathing facility with a spa bath and wet room, experienced staff will look after you.

Advertisement Hide Ad