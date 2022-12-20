Donation to Desborough's Marlow House following closure of dance club
The kind donation was made after Welland Park Dance club closed
Funds left following the closure of a dance club have been presented to a community day centre in Desborough.
Sandra and Roy Rance recently presented a cheque for £1,500 to Vic Cosgrove, a trustee of Marlow House in Desborough and Kirsty Youngman, the centre manager.
Welland Park Dance club in Market Harborough, which had been in existence for many years, has closed and the remaining funds were divided between the committee members to donate to their chosen charity.
Mary McKay, the leader of the group who has lived in Desborough all her life, gave her share to Marlow House along with Sandra and Roy.
Marlow House is a community day centre open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday for people from Desborough and surrounding villages.
It offers a warm, friendly and safe environment, nutritious home cooked meals and refreshments.
A programme of activities, entertainment and access to a wide range of support services is also available.
If transport is a problem, you can be picked up and taken home in a fully accessible vehicle.
There is also a purpose built bathing facility with a spa bath and wet room, experienced staff will look after you.
For more information call 01536 762329. Photos and testimonials are also available on their website.