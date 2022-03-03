DIY disaster sparks electricians to rally to Broughton man's aid

A Broughton electrician who volunteered on Kettering's DIY SOS Big Build has had his call for help answered by colleagues after he almost severed his thumb in a DIY accident.

Peter Middleton had fulfilled a dream working all eight days on the TV programme's recent house renovation project, but disaster struck just weeks later when he was working on his own home.

While attempting to unblock a circular saw, his hand slipped on to the moving blade which sliced into the palm of his hand down to the bone.

Peter Middleton, electrician from Broughton

Sustaining the injury was bad enough but Peter, owner of Peter Middleton Electricals, was desperate to finish a whole house rewiring job he had promised to complete for a wheelchair-using Broughton resident.

He said: "I moved to the area at the start of the pandemic and I've struggled to get my business going ever since.

"In January this year, I got my first break, rewiring a house in my village for a wheelchair-bound disabled person.

"In the middle of this contract, I was compelled to take some time out and achieve a long-time ambition of working with the DIY SOS team, on the Kettering project."

Peter in the yellow hi-vis on the far right

After working hard on both projects Peter decided to take some time out and work on his old house in Daventry, doing jobs to ready the property for sale.

But it was when using the hand-held circular saw on a fence post that his accident happened. A piece of wood jammed the blade and using his left hand to tap the handle, his right hand flicked the on switch. The saw cut through the heel of his left hand across the gap between his thumb and fingers.

The 55-year-old said: "I was in agony. Blood was running everywhere. I grabbed by left hand with my right hand and clamped it together."

After help from a neighbour who called Peter's partner Ann, the couple arrived at Northampton General Hospital where, two days later, a specialist reconstruction surgeon stitched his hand back together.

He said: "I was in surgery for four hours. Luckily, I had only cut the four 'thenar' thumb muscles and avoided any tendons."

With Peter being told that his hand could take at least six weeks to mend, he started to worry about how he would complete the work he had promised.

Contacting one of the DIY SOS electricians he had met on the project, he explained what had happened and asked his colleague on their group WhatsApp if there was anyone who could help.

He messaged Matt Garner, director of MG Electrical (Desborough) Ltd, based in Lamport Road, Rothwell, who rallied support from the band of DIY SOS electricians.

Peter said: "Being self-employed and staring no work and no income in the face, and unable to complete my committed contract, on time, for my client I turned to my new-found friend for help. I asked if he could spare a day or two to help me.

"I'm overwhelmed by their response. All the electricians that volunteered for the DIY project have once again volunteered - but this time to help me.

"It's so heart warming. The project has been playing on my mind. I said I would help but I couldn't. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.