Diggers painted with Ukrainian flag as Irthlingborough company shows support for Ukraine

The company is based at Chowns Mill Business Park

By Kate Owens
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:44 pm
The Ukrainian flag displayed on a JW Clark digger
A local company has shown its support for Ukraine by adding the Ukrainian flag to some of its diggers and machinery.

JW Clark Ltd, a grab hire, aggregates and groundwork company based at Chowns Mill Business Park in Irthlingborough, also marked Ukrainian Independence Day on Thursday, August 25, by making a donation to the Hub Help Ukraine campaign, organised by the owners of Riverside Hub play centre in Northampton.

John Clark, director of JW Clark Ltd said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia and have added the Ukrainian flag to our machinery as a mark of our support.

"We have also made a donation to the Hub Help Ukraine campaign to support their fundraising efforts and the excellent work they are carrying out to support Ukrainian families.”

