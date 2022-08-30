Diggers painted with Ukrainian flag as Irthlingborough company shows support for Ukraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukrainian flag displayed on a JW Clark digger

A local company has shown its support for Ukraine by adding the Ukrainian flag to some of its diggers and machinery.

JW Clark Ltd, a grab hire, aggregates and groundwork company based at Chowns Mill Business Park in Irthlingborough, also marked Ukrainian Independence Day on Thursday, August 25, by making a donation to the Hub Help Ukraine campaign, organised by the owners of Riverside Hub play centre in Northampton.

John Clark, director of JW Clark Ltd said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia and have added the Ukrainian flag to our machinery as a mark of our support.