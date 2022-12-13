Detective work uncovers new stories of Burton Latimer school house after 400 years

Jacobean School House, Burton Latimer

New information has been discovered about the history of the 17th century school house in Burton Latimer.

The building was constructed in 1622, and to mark the 400th anniversary, current owners Stuart and Julia Welch have gone in search of Thomas and Margaret Burbanke who founded the free school.

Their search took them from Cumbria to Wiltshire and to the National Archives at Kew.

Stuart said: “There were so many twists and turns in the life stories of Thomas and Margaret that emerged.”

The search started from the inscription over the door, which will be familiar to those living in Burton Latimer and reads: “THIS HOVSE WAS BVILT 1622 THE FRESCHOOL WAS FOVNDED BY THOMAS BVRBANKE AND MARGARET HIS WIFE 1587.”

Julia said: “From many different sources we were able to build up the life-stories of Thomas and Margaret.

"Thomas was born to a farming family in Cumberland, while Margaret was from a wealthy Burton Latimer family.”

Stuart added: “Their lives were dramatically impacted by the turbulent religious changes in Tudor times.

"Thomas had an income from Salisbury Cathedral that was taken away from him by Queen Mary Tudor, but restored to him during Queen Elizabeth’s time.”

Julia said: “Thomas became a schoolmaster. Towards the end of Thomas’ life, the Burbankes gave some of their wealth to found schools in each of their places of birth.”

Stuart said: “They were a generous couple who despite having no children of their own, wanted to ensure that children in Burton Latimer and Cumberland had the opportunity of education in the days when there were few schools in England.”

The full story of their search was told in a recent talk to almost 80 members of the Burton Latimer Heritage Society.

The society described the talk as ‘absolutely fascinating’.

John Meads, honorary secretary of the Burton Latimer Heritage Society, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the presentation. It confirmed the place of Jacobean House in the history of Burton Latimer.”

Stuart said: “John and Janet Meads were so helpful to us at the start of our search. They provided extracts from the early parish records and one or two key documents that set us on our way.”

Julia added: “Late in our search we came across a 1922 press cutting from the Midland Mail that recorded the celebration of the 300-year anniversary of the school.

"The school held a fete to raise money for a new heating system. It is fascinating that exactly 100 years later heating is a national news story.”