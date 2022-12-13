The cheque presentation

Trinity Singers, a mixed-voice choir based in Desborough, supported by 'Alright Jack', saxophone quartet, and Colin Garbett, solo guitarist, held a concert at Desborough Baptist Church, on November 26 in aid of Kettering Foodbank.

The audience, with ages ranging from five to 93, enjoyed a terrific evening's entertainment and raised £500 for Kettering Foodbank.

The choir's secretary, Trevor Mason, visited Kettering Foodbank at their base just off Horsemarket in Kettering on December 10, to present a cheque for £500 to Jane Calcott and some of her fellow volunteers, who are doing such an amazing job supporting the neediest members of our communities across Kettering and its surrounding villages.

Kettering Foodbank relies entirely on donations, which can either be delivered to their base at 1 Horsemarket, Kettering or made through their Facebook page.

They also collect donations from supermarkets across Kettering and the wider area.

Trinity Singers are a friendly, mixed-voice choir that meet every Thursday evening in Desborough and enjoy singing a wide range of music.

New members are always welcome.