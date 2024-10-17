Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch video of an XL Bully breaking into a garden in Desborough, with dad Carl Wyatt claiming the dog “mauled” their family cat to death - causing his eldest child to have “nightmares for weeks”.

A man has claimed an XL Bully broke into his garden and killed the family cat in a "brutal" attack.

On February 2 2024, Carl Wyatt, 37, briefly left his home in Alexandra Road, Desborough to pick up his two children from school, when he says an XL Bully and a Rottweiler broke into his back garden. The family claims that the dogs “mauled” the cat to death.

When Carl returned home, he says the dogs were no longer in the garden and the cat was nowhere to be seen. The family went to bed thinking that Charlie had been "spooked", but Carl's sister-in-law found the cat dead in the greenhouse the next day.

Carl's cat Charlie. | Carl Wyatt / SWNS

Charlie was taken to the vets who confirmed the injuries were consistent with a dog attack. Carl said he called the police but was told it was only a civil matter.

Carl said: "I believe they first entered our garden in August, last year [2023] and they have broken in a few times since.

"In March, the dog again began to break through the fence and I built a new board fence behind the existing fence to stop it from gaining entry to our garden. The dogs push and chew their way through the feather edge fence until there is room for it to climb into the garden.

"My wife was sobbing her heart out. Everyone was distraught. My youngest one was too young to understand but my eldest had nightmares about it for weeks.”

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police take these matters very seriously.

"We are aware of the concerns raised by Mr Wyatt and would welcome the submission of any previously unsubmitted video evidence in order to fully review this incident and ensure the correct mitigation is in place to protect people including Mr Wyatt and his family.”