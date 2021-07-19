Desborough woman treated for burns after chip pan fire destroys kitchen

The kitchen was destroyed. Credit: Desborough Fire Station

A Desborough woman suffered burns after her kitchen was completely destroyed by a chip pan boiling over.

Fire crews from Desborough, Rothwell and Corby were called after a house fire in Whitehill Road just after 11.50pm on Saturday (July 17).

The kitchen of the property was well alight and crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.

The woman who lived there received first aid from fire crews for burns to her legs before she was taken to Kettering General Hospital by a neighbour for further treatment.

Fire crews remained at the scene until just after 1am damping down hotspots.

A Desborough Fire Station spokesman said: "This was caused due to a chip pan boiling over and as you can see had devastating effects.

"If you have a chip pan please replace it.