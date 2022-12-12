Desborough singers support a very worthy cause...raising money for Kettering Food Bank

Trinity Singers, a mixed-voice choir based in Desborough, Northants, supported by 'Alright Jack', saxophone quartet, and Colin Garbett, solo guitarist, held a concert at Desborough Baptist Church, on Saturday, 26th of November, in aid of Kettering Food Bank. The audience, with ages ranging from five to ninety-three, enjoyed a terrific evening's entertainment and raised £500 for Kettering Food Bank.

The choir's secretary, Trevor Mason, visited Kettering Food Bank at their base just off the Horsemarket in Kettering on Saturday, December 10th, to present a cheque of £500 to Jane Calcott (centre, back) and some her fellow volunteers, who are doing such an amazing job supporting the neediest members of our communities across Kettering and its surrounding villages. Kettering Food Bank relies entirely on donations, which can either be delivered to their base at 1 Horsemarket, Kettering or made through their Facebook page. They also collect donations from supermarkets across Kettering and the wider area.