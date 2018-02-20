Desborough Pocket Park needs you!

Desborough Pocket Park offers pleasant walks, a pretty brook and picturesque pond.

It is a real asset to the community but to keep it looking this good, people are needed to volunteer and turn out regularly to help with its maintenance and upkeep.

Anyone who can sow, trim, plant or just tidy up is invited to go along between 10.15am and midday on Saturday, March 3.

And there will be a cup of soup for everyone who takes part at the end.

Entrances to the pocket park are from Rothwell Road, Federation Avenue and Prince Rupert Avenue.

Keith Brown, who is vice chairman of Desborough Pocket Park committee, said: “We look forward to seeing you.”

For more information contact Keith on 01536 390959 or keithnb1945@gmail.com.