Desborough coffee shop celebrates 10th birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
In 2013 local businessman Jeremy Sharman bought the former Co-op drapery store on the corner of Station Road and Havelock Street in Desborough. He had a vision to open a community coffee shop and formed a group of interested people within the town. From that beginning Revive was born, run by a not-for-profit charitable trust. We are now open 6 days a week, employ a manager, plus 3 other part time staff, and have a large group of volunteers who serve in the shop.
A special birthday week culminated in a tea party for all those connected with Revive together with some invited guests.
[in the photo Phillip Staves (chair of the Trust) and Vicki Cosby (Shop Manager) hold the birthday cake, which Vicki has made, surrounded by some of Revive's volunteers]