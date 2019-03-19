Desborough bus driver to stand trial over crash which injured 27 children

A bus driver involved in a crash that left 27 school pupils injured will stand trial over the incident.

Two double-decker buses carrying pupils from Montsaye Academy crashed on the B576 between Rothwell and Desborough at about 3.30pm on July 10.

The emergency services at the scene of the bus crash between Desborough and Rothwell NNL-181207-103116001

A total of 27 pupils on their way home from the Greening Road school suffered minor injuries, as well one of the bus drivers.

Eight pupils were taken to hospital by paramedics with four taken to hospital by their parents.

One of the bus drivers, 59-year-old Angela Low of Upper Steeping in Desborough, has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

She pleaded not guilty last month and will next appear before magistrates on April 25.