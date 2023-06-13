News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Denfield Park Primary School in Rushden gets gold!

It has recently been awarded the Sports Games Gold award for their participation and commitment to sport and physical activity within their school
By Francesca BurkeContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST

Denfield Primary School in Rushden has achieved a School Games Gold Award Mark for the 2022/23 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Burke, the PE lead at Denfield, said: "We wanted to really improve our sport and physical activity provision, making sure there were plenty of opportunities for our children to take part in an activity that they enjoy, competitive or not.

Selected children to participate in a local festival!Selected children to participate in a local festival!
Selected children to participate in a local festival!
Most Popular

"This year we have taken three year groups swimming, had Bikeability sessions, organised external sports coaches to deliver tailored sessions, set up a sports crew, attended many festivals/competitions, designed lunchtime activities and challenges as well as introducing more after-school clubs such as acrobatics, basketball and self defence.

"All these opportunities provide valuable positive experiences for our children, building their resilience, encouraging them to try new things as well as creating happy memories that will stay with them throughout their lifetime."

The school also has an established partnership with Northampton Saints Rugby club who lead a variety of educational lessons, both practical and theoretical for reception up to Year 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Denfield School Headteacher Angela Griffiths said: “We are delighted that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year with the Sports Games Gold award.

Winning the girls football competition!Winning the girls football competition!
Winning the girls football competition!

"We are also extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who have made the events possible.

"This is also another fantastic success following on from our recent Ofsted where we maintained our rating of a good school."

Winning the teamwork trophy at an Inclusive Boccia tournament.Winning the teamwork trophy at an Inclusive Boccia tournament.
Winning the teamwork trophy at an Inclusive Boccia tournament.
World Book Day doesn't stop P.E!World Book Day doesn't stop P.E!
World Book Day doesn't stop P.E!
Headteacher Angela Griffiths celebrating the achievement with Mrs Burke and the Denfield Sports Crew.Headteacher Angela Griffiths celebrating the achievement with Mrs Burke and the Denfield Sports Crew.
Headteacher Angela Griffiths celebrating the achievement with Mrs Burke and the Denfield Sports Crew.
Participation Festival Participation Festival
Participation Festival
Bikeability SessionsBikeability Sessions
Bikeability Sessions
Related topics:RushdenOfstedGovernment