Denfield Primary School in Rushden has achieved a School Games Gold Award Mark for the 2022/23 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Mrs Burke, the PE lead at Denfield, said: "We wanted to really improve our sport and physical activity provision, making sure there were plenty of opportunities for our children to take part in an activity that they enjoy, competitive or not.

Selected children to participate in a local festival!

"This year we have taken three year groups swimming, had Bikeability sessions, organised external sports coaches to deliver tailored sessions, set up a sports crew, attended many festivals/competitions, designed lunchtime activities and challenges as well as introducing more after-school clubs such as acrobatics, basketball and self defence.

"All these opportunities provide valuable positive experiences for our children, building their resilience, encouraging them to try new things as well as creating happy memories that will stay with them throughout their lifetime."

The school also has an established partnership with Northampton Saints Rugby club who lead a variety of educational lessons, both practical and theoretical for reception up to Year 6.

Denfield School Headteacher Angela Griffiths said: “We are delighted that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year with the Sports Games Gold award.

Winning the girls football competition!

"We are also extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who have made the events possible.

"This is also another fantastic success following on from our recent Ofsted where we maintained our rating of a good school."

Winning the teamwork trophy at an Inclusive Boccia tournament.

World Book Day doesn't stop P.E!

Headteacher Angela Griffiths celebrating the achievement with Mrs Burke and the Denfield Sports Crew.

Participation Festival