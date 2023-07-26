Delight for winners of competition run by Rushden charity Serve
By Nicholas TiteContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST
The winners of a popular competition organised by Serve in Rushden have been announced.
Annabelle from Northampton successfully named the teddy Noah and Arthur from Rushden guessed the dog's name as Victor.
The contest was held as part of the fun organised by Serve at the recent Party in the Park in Rushden, which raised more than £170 for the charity.
They are pictured receiving their prizes at the charity's office in West Street.
Visit the charity’s website for more information about its work.