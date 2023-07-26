The winners of a popular competition organised by Serve in Rushden have been announced.

Annabelle from Northampton successfully named the teddy Noah and Arthur from Rushden guessed the dog's name as Victor.

The contest was held as part of the fun organised by Serve at the recent Party in the Park in Rushden, which raised more than £170 for the charity.

The winners pictured with Serve staff

They are pictured receiving their prizes at the charity's office in West Street.